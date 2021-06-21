Arrest Killers Of Slain Radio Host, Badejo – NUJ Urges Makinde, Security Agencies

Oyo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Sunday urged Governor Seyi Makinde and the security agencies to apprehend the killers of Titus Badejo, a journalist who was shot dead on Saturday night in Ibadan.

In a communique jointly signed by its state chairman Alhaji Ademola Babalola and Secretary, Comrade Sola Oladapo, the union decried the increasing spate of insecurity in Oyo state.

“The spate of senseless killings and avoidable deaths in Oyo state is worrisome and calls for concern of all discerning members of the public.

“We use this opportunity to once again, call on the authorities; the Governor, CP, and others to fish out killers of deceased journalist and others mowed down in their primes in recent times,” the NUJ stated.

“We mourn the untimely passing and gruesome murder of a journalist whose sad killing took place on Saturday at a Club in Oluyole area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital. A very distinguished OAP, DJ, and Sports presenter. Badejo’s killing is one death too many for us in Oyo NUJ to comprehend.

“It appears those who have scores to settle with one another, are using the rising insecurity in the State to perpetrate killings of monumental dimension. Under the cover of darkness, the assailants snuffed life out of a bubbling young man and cut short his precious life! What a cruel life?” the union’s statement further read.