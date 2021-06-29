Court Gives DSS Permission To Remand Nnamdi Kanu

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered that the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Justice Binta Nyako on Tuesday gave the order while granting the application by the prosecution who had applied to remand Kanu.

Counsel to the prosecution, S. M. Labaran also applied that the trial of Kanu that was earlier slated for October 20 be brought forward.

The court ordered that Kanu be remanded in the DSS facility and adjourned his matter to July 26 and 27.

READ ALSO: Nnamdi Kanu Rearrested, Brought Back To Nigeria

Mr Kanu’s re-arraignment comes after he was re-arrested by Nigerian authorities and brought back to the country. He is expected to face charges of treason in court.

On October 2015, Mr Kanu was arrested by Nigerian authorities on an 11-count charge bordering on “terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others.”

He was granted bail on April 2017 for medical reasons.

However, Mr Kanu fled the country in September 2017 after an invasion of his home by the military in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, Abia State.

Since then he has been sighted in Israel and has continued to rally his supporters in Nigeria to employ violence in achieving secession.

Upon jumping bail, Kanu has been accused of engaging in subversive activities that include inciting violence through television, radio and online broadcasts against Nigeria and Nigerian State and institutions.

He was also accused of instigating violence especially in the Southeastern Nigeria that resulted in the loss of lives and property of civilians, military, para military, police forces and destruction of civil institutions and symbols of authorities.