Niger State Government Sacks 758 Workers Over Misconduct

Niger state government has sacked no fewer than 758 civil servants for their fraudulent acts and misconduct in violation of extant rules.

The Chairman, Niger state Civil Service Commission, Shehu Galadima Said out of the figure a medical doctor and five accountants are involved.

He stated that a total of five thousand, two hundred and fifty-eight (5,258) civil servants have been retired in the past three years.

Galadima added that one thousand, one hundred and thirteen (1,133) were screened and employed into critical areas like Health, Education, and the State Fire Service.

Galadima debunked the rumor of fresh recruitment ongoing in the commission but noted intended massive employment targeted at 2,000 unemployed has been put on hold due to Covid -19.

According to him, “Since the year 2018, a total of 5,258 civil servants who have completed the mandatory 35 years of Service or have attained the age of 60 years have retired voluntarily while 6,835 were promoted to next grade level”.

Galadima, further Stated that “on certificate racketeering, 328 personnel were dismissed from service after the commission undertook a forensic examination of all certificates they pledged during the interview and the institutions they purported to have attended declared their claims as forgeries.