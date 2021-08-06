Police Arrest Two Suspected Traffickers, Rescue 14 Victims In Katsina

The Police have arrested two suspected human traffickers and rescued 14 victims in Katsina.

The suspected traffickers are drawn from nine states of the country.

The victims comprising of eleven females and three males were rescued at the hands of their traffickers along Mashi Local Government Area of the state.

Two suspected traffickers simply identified as Salmanu Sani aged 21 years and Muntari Magaji, aged 25 years of Babura and Mashi Local Government Areas of Jigawa and Katsina States respectively were arrested when they were sent to pick up the victims with a vehicle.

The police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah in a press briefing held at the command headquarters on Thursday in Abuja revealed that the victims who are mostly from the southern parts of the country were on their way to Libya down to Italy, Europe, or Spain.

He explained that the rescued victims who have a chain of agents mostly their relatives living in Libya were from Lagos, Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Delta, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Benue, and the Kwara States.

He assured the police commitment and determination not to leave any stone unturned until human traffickers are traced, arrested and brought to justice.

The spokesman added that the victims have not paid any money and will be reunited with their families.

“We are taking them to hospital for treatment. Investigation is ongoing,” Isah added.