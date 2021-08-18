Advertisement

Robbers Attack Bullion Van In Ondo, Shoot Policeman

Armed robbers attacked a bullion van along the Akure/Owo Highway in Ondo State on Wednesday, shooting a policeman in the process.

Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, DSP Funmi Odunlami, told Channels Television via the telephone that the attack occurred close to Emure-Ile junction along the highway.

The robbers were however unable to cart away any funds as the bullion van was not carrying any cash when they struck, Odunlami added.

Meanwhile, a team of policemen has been deployed to the area to apprehend the armed robbers and the injured policeman is being treated at a nearby hospital.



