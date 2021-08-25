Plateau Govt Re-Imposes 24-Hour Curfew On Jos North LGA

The Plateau State government has re-imposed a 24-hour curfew on Jos North Local Government Area (LGA).

Director of Press and Public Affairs to Governor Simon Lalong, Dr Makut Macham, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

Imposing curfew on the local government follows tensions sparked by the attack on Yelwa Zangam – a village in Zangam District of the state.

According to Governor Lalong, the 24-hour curfew will come into force from 4pm on August 25 until further notice.

“The proactive decision became necessary following imminent threat to lives and properties within the local government area and the need to forestall the breakdown of law and order,” the statement said.

“It will also enable security agencies deploy appropriately to maintain security as the search for the attackers of the villagers continues.

“The governor has appealed to the citizens of Jos North to cooperate with the government by abiding by the 24-hour curfew commencing 4pm, 25th August 2021, as security agencies have been mandated to ensure that those who violate the curfew are arrested.”

Over 30 Killed?

Governor Lalong equally states that the 6pm to 6am curfew in Jos South and Bassa LGAs still remains in place until further notice.

Meanwhile, those on essential duties such as health personnel, journalists, fire service and paramilitary and others, have been exempted from the curfew.

Such persons were, however, asked to ensure they could provide their means of identification at all times.

“The Governor is calling for calm as he is seriously grieved by the attacks,” the statement added.

“He again sympathises with the victims but wants them to show restraint and allow the government to handle the matter to disallow hoodlums from taking advantage of the unfortunate situation to cause mayhem and destruction in the state.”

Channels Television had reported the attack on the village which left several people killed and many others injured on Tuesday night.

During a visit to the Plateau State Specialist Hospital on Wednesday where the victims were rushed to after the incident, it was discovered that no fewer than 16 bodies were moved to the morgue while others were receiving treatment.

Eyewitnesses said the corpses at the morgue do not include over 15 villagers whose bodies have yet to be evacuated after being burnt in their houses.

However, authorities have yet to give the actual figure of those who lost their lives to the incident.