Police Arrest Two Suspected Masterminds Of Afaka College Abduction

Chimezie Enyiocha  
Updated September 2, 2021
A map showing Kaduna, a state in Nigeria's North-Central region.
The police authorities in Kaduna state say they have arrested two suspects in connection with the abduction of 39 students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Public Relations officer of the command, Mohammed Jalige, told Channels Television in a telephone interview that the suspects were arrested around Askolaye area of Nnamdi Azikiwe bypass in Kaduna metropolis on Tuesday.

He noted that police operatives were able to arrest the two suspects through credible intelligence information following the incident, which occurred in March.

The police spokesman also said that the suspects are in custody and being interrogated, after which they will be prosecuted.

He added that efforts are being made to apprehend other members of the kidnapping gang.

According to him, if not for an audio recording that went viral on social media, more suspects would have been arrested in connection to the Afaka students kidnap.



