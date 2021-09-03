Elections Postponed In Four Kaduna LGAs Over Insecurity



The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission has rescheduled the Chairmanship and Councillorship elections initially scheduled to hold on Saturday in four Local Government Areas.

Chairman of the Commission, Saratu Dikko Audu, who announced the suspension on Friday said the decision followed security reports that it will be impossible to conduct a peaceful election in those places.

The affected Local Government Areas are Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Zango Kataf and Kajuru.

Election in the four LGAs will now hold on September 25.

According to Audu, the new date will enable security agencies to be able to fully deploy their operatives to those local governments in order to prevent any breakdown of law and order.