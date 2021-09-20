No More Selling Dollars To People Who Buy Arms To Hurt Us – Weekly Quotes

As the year gradually moves to a denouement, concerns tend to be rising in various corners within Nigeria, even as debates over economic and political power continue to rage.

Across the world, health and terrorism issues remain top matters, even as dialogues have continued over coups and violent take-overs which threaten to alter the dynamics of peace, law and order.

However, all is not war and politics. Their still remains pockets of hope, even as entertainment and sports continue to play their vital roles in keeping millions from losing their minds.

The past week has had a very healthy mix of all that concerns us a people and here are quotes that help to better digest what transpired and what we can look forward to in the coming week:

1. “We, the Central Bank, take our country’s dollars and sell to people to buy arms and ammunition to come and hurt us. That is what we are saying that people want us to do, we cannot do that any longer.”

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it cannot continue to sell dollars to people who purchase arms to hurt Nigerians.

2. “What I am worried about again is the way the Senate is handling it. The Senate by definition is the house of deliberations when things like this come, we don’t just rush and say because you are to be seen to be good you just rush and approve it.”

The Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, says he is worried about how the Nigerian Parliament is handling the issue of debt and borrowing by the Federal Government.

3. “Actions and associations speak louder than words. Yoruba Nation’s talk of human rights promotion must therefore be ignored.”

The Presidency decries a recent “alliance” between the Yoruba Nation agitators and the Indigenous People of Biafra, warning that such a treaty cannot be taken seriously because of the violent antecedents of the IPOB.

4. “I will continue to preach that, allow the Federal Government to collect VAT and share for us, for a chain is as strong as its weakest link.”

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State reveals that he supports the collection and sharing of Value-Added Tax (VAT), by the Federal Government.

5. “In the South of Nigeria, East and West, miscreants and criminals masquerading as separatist activists have emerged to wreak havoc, take lives and commit economic sabotage against fellow Nigerians and against the state.”

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, asserts that the activities of criminals masquerading as separatists in regions other than the north, are not in any way different from the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist organizations.

6. “From this number, 1.6 million poor and vulnerable households, comprising more than 8 million individuals are currently benefiting from the Conditional Cash Transfer program, which pays a bi-monthly stipend of N10, 000 per household.”

President Muhammadu Buhari says efforts to reduce poverty in the country continue to grow, with 1.6 million poor and vulnerable households, comprising more than 8 million individuals currently benefiting from the Conditional Cash Transfer program, while N300 billion has been disbursed to farmers.

7. “The issue of Abba is in the public domain, and I think by now, everybody has heard that the police, in their very wisdom and very usual way of becoming very transparent and being fair to all, have set up a committee to investigate all these allegations.”

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi says President Muhammadu Buhari will have the final consideration on DCP Abba Kyari’s involvement in an international money laundering scheme.

8. “With all pleasure, anybody willing to surrender and do it honourably and honestly; the government is ready to listen. The government is ready to see what they can do to settle them down without much cost.”

Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, discloses that the Federal Government is willing to listen to repentant bandits and settle them without cost in a bid to find a lasting solution to the security threats in the north-west and north-central regions of the country.

9. “I am saying that the country is not productive and there is nothing wrong in borrowing; if you are borrowing, then it shouldn’t be for consumption and that’s why more and more people are getting poorer.”

Former vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi says Nigerians are getting poorer because the government is borrowing for the wrong reasons.

10. “You cannot allow people who have destroyed, killed, and brutalised communities…you did not heal that wound, now you want to pamper those who have perpetrated that criminality and [those] atrocities. It does not work that way.”

A human rights and legislative advocate, Auwal Rafsanjani faults renewed calls for the granting of amnesty to bandits, explaining that it will encourage impunity and abuses of the rights of Nigerians.

11. “We expect that ultimately; we find a political solution in respect of Nnamdi Kanu’s problem.”

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, proposes a political solution to ensure the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

12. “Our (the states’) position is that having looked at the law, it is there clearly for us to see that taxation, or what we call consumption taxes, falls within the purview of a state, and only a state can charge consumption taxes.”

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, describes the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) by state governments as a settled deal.

13. “Coming into the party gives no one special status of being an automatic party candidate in any election. All aspirants must undergo the nomination processes outlined by the APC constitution.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) makes a clarification regarding alleged automatic ticket for old and new members aspiring to contest for any elective position in the country.

14. “I think he needs to withdraw that statement, he’s my good friend but, it was an insult on my person and the other governors.”

Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, counters Former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode’s claim that he contributed to his (Umahi’s) defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

15. “A man that I believe would not listen to anybody else in the past, I was quite wrong on that. With his receptive ears, his reception, and those around him; I have seen that definitely this is a man that one can work with provided you go through the right channels.”

Former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, says he was wrong about some of his criticisms of the Muhammadu Buhari administration in the past.

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has said that he supports the collection and sharing of Value-Added Tax (VAT), by the Federal Government. Umahi stated this on Tuesday in Abakaliki, during the inauguration of his senior special adviser on religion and welfare matters, Abraham Nwali, as the new South-east chairman of the Christian Association.

17. “I am hearing that for the first time that we are expecting the former President. That will be great news. We will welcome him; that will also strengthen the party.”

The All Progressives Congress makes it know that the party would welcome former President Goodluck Jonathan if he decides to join the ruling APC.

18. “As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.”

An official tells multiple US outlets that the White House has offered to arrange a phone call between Nicki Minaj and one of its doctors, after the rapper sparked widespread derision over claims a cousin’s friend had become impotent after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

19. “We cannot continue to politicise this situation by making statements that we do not follow through with firm commitments.”

The African Union’s health watchdog accuses world leaders of falling short in their pledge to share coronavirus vaccines with poorer nations, and their failure risked making the disease endemic.

20. “Our youth are always positively engaged when our national football teams are on assignment. Without any doubts here, football is a major tool of national unity.”

President Muhammadu Buhari describes football as a great tool for national unity in the country, restating his government’s resolve to develop the game.

21. “Google hampered market competition through an ‘anti-fragmentation agreement’ preventing smartphone makers installing modified versions of Android, known as ‘Android forks’, on their devices.”

South Korea’s antitrust watchdog fines Google nearly $180 million on for abusing its dominance in the mobile operating systems and app markets.

22. “It was important for ECOWAS to listen to the legitimate aspirations of the people of Guinea.”

Guinea’s ruling junta rules out exile for detained former president Alpha Conde, saying transition towards civilian rule would be done in accordance with “the will of the people”.

23. “The majority emphatically reject any suggestion that litigants can be allowed to butcher of their own will a judicial process which in all respects has been carried out with the utmost degree of regularity, only to later plead the absent victim.”

South Africa’s highest court stands by its order to imprison Jacob Zuma, accusing the former president of “litigious skullduggery” in a scathing ruling that accused him of undermining the courts.

24. “The situation was highly polarised in the country, there were demonstrations, extensive use of force, people were dying and there was need for a resolution.”

Kenya’s veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga dismisses widespread rumours of a power-sharing deal between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of elections next year as he leaves the door open for a fifth presidential bid.

25. “It is time for Europe to step up to the next level.”

Europe will seek to boost its own military capacity after the collapse of the US-backed government in Afghanistan, EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, announcing a defence summit.

26. “We stand ready to work with the international community to advocate for urgent actions to stall a looming humanitarian crisis.”

IMF urges the international community to take urgent actions to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, and pledges to support such initiates.

27. “If you know of any addicts, go ahead and kill them yourself as getting their parents to do it would be too painful.”

Firebrand authoritarian, President Rodrigo Duterte, defends the brutal crackdown — his signature policy — that rights groups estimate has killed tens of thousands of people.

28. “The officer was rescued following the directive of the Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs, with the help of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and all security agencies, to conduct decisive operations to rescue Major Datong.”

Army announces rescue of Major CL Datong who was kidnapped last month from the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna State.

29. “After consultations with our lawyers, we have instructed our lawyers to appeal the ruling and file an application for stay of execution.”

The leadership of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) faults the ruling of the National Industrial Court (NIC) directing its members to return to work.

30. “Even if you have all the money in the world, you will not be able to use it. So, it is very important, and it is coming at a very bad time.”

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, appeals to state governors to sheathe their swords as the dispute over who should collect Value Added Tax (VAT) between the state governments and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) persists.

31. “I can assure Nigerians that we are not unmindful of the anxiety and both parties are working very hard to put a closure on the matter.”

The Federal Government again pledges to restore Twitter services in the country, hundred days after the tech giant was banned in Nigeria.

32. “The pilot fired some probing shots.”

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has commenced an investigation into the ‘bombing’ of a community in Yobe State.

33. “Regrettably, two officers of the correctional service are yet to be accounted for while one soldier and a policeman lost their lives during the attack.”

Authorities reveal that two security operatives were killed when gunmen invaded the Kabba Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kogi State.

34. “I am ok, you can see that I am very much ok.”

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, says he is well and in good shape following a health-related incident at an event in Abuja.