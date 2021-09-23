We Have Identified Terrorism Financiers In Nigeria – Malami

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), says terrorism financiers in Nigeria have been identified.

Although he did not mention those identified by the Federal Government, he gave an assurance that they would be prosecuted.

“As far as that aspect (of terrorism financing) is concerned, we have succeeded, one, in identifying those that are responsible for funding,” Malami told reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He continued, “Two, blocking the leakages associated with the funding, and then, three, embarking on an aggressive investigation that is indeed impacting positively in terms of the fight against terrorism.”

He added that the investigations and arrests were being carried out in line with the country’s laws, insisting that due process would be followed.

“One thing I can tell you for sure is that whatever we do, in terms of detention and arrest, is indeed backed by judicial processes,” the minister said.

“We have acquired and obtained legitimate court orders, taking into consideration the facts and material proof of evidence presented before the court on account of which the court eventually exercises its discretion in terms of granting orders that we can have the suspects in custody pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

No Naming, No Shaming

Malami’s comment comes amid calls for the Federal Government to name sponsors of terrorism in the country.

But the Presidency had said the government was not interested in naming and shaming, but winning the war against the criminals.

“Naming and shaming will not be the motive, bringing malefactors to justice will be it,” the President’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, told Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

“Nigeria is not interested in naming and shaming anybody. Rather, it wants to bring them to justice.

“You will see that the United Arab Emirates has given some names and the Attorney-General of the Federation has reacted to that matter, saying that in due course, all these people will have their dates in court. [Be] rest assured that these people will be dragged before justice and justice will have its way.”