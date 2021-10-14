Advertisement

Three Kidnapped Catholic Seminarians Regain Freedom

Chimezie Enyiocha  
Updated October 14, 2021
The three kidnapped students of Christ the King Major Seminary in Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been released. 

The chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Reverend Father Emmanuel  Okolo, says the three seminarians were released by their abductors on Wednesday,  October 13th.

The three seminarians were abducted by bandits suspected to be kidnappers  from the Chapel of the Seminary at Christ the King Major Seminary, Fayit Fadan Kagoma in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Monday October 11.

They were, however,  released barely 48 hours after their abduction.

While thanking God for the  quick release of the  seminarians,  Father Okolo also prayed for the release of  other kidnap victims who are still in the hands of their captors.

But there is no indication that any ransom was paid for their release and the police are yet to issue a statement on the development.

Difficult Times, Difficult Decisions

The abduction and release of the seminarians is one of the many kidnap cases in Kaduna and other North Western states where banditry has become rife.

Following the series of attacks, several states in the region had introduced a string of measures to tackle the growing wave of insecurity.

In Kaduna State, for instance, the state government had shut telecoms services in some local governments, banned the possession of dangerous weapons and restricted the operations of tricycles among others.

“These difficult times demand that difficult decisions be made. The measures have been adopted purely in the interest of our collective safety and security and to aid our brave forces in their fight against these mindless criminals,” Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, explained while announcing the measures late September.

“Too many lives have been lost and too many families have been shattered. Small groups of wicked persons cannot continue to hold us to ransom and force us to live in perpetual fear.”

 



