Officer Fatally Injured As Gunmen Attack Ebonyi Police Station Again

A policeman was fatally injured on Sunday after gunmen attacked the Unwana Divisional Headquarters in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The gunmen numbering about 35 and suspected to be members of proscribed IPOB/ESN, were said to have attacked the station around 03:00 am.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi State Command, Abakaliki, Dsp. Odah Loveth Obianuju, confirmed this in a statement later on Sunday, saying the armed men were “shooting sporadically at the policemen on duty, who immediately repelled the attackers, in the gun battle that ensued”.

According to Dsp Obianuju, one of the hoodlums was killed in the process, while two AK47 rifles/other incriminating items were recovered as others escaped with bullet injuries.

“Regrettably, one Police Inspector attached to the Division was fatally wounded,” he said, adding that the Police Facility/Operational vehicles are intact.

Dsp Obianuju further stated that investigations revealed that the deceased suspect had been on the police wanted list for various attacks on police stations.

He also noted that one of the recovered AK-47 rifles has been identified to be the rifle stolen from Ohaukwu Police Division early this month.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State Command, CP Aliyu Garba (Psc) has embarked on an on-the-spot assessment of the Division and has also ordered a manhunt of the fleeing hoodlums.

The CP also appealed to law-abiding citizens of the state to promptly volunteer useful information to unravel the true identity of the fleeing gang members.

This attack comes just days after one police officer was killed and two patrol vehicles were burnt following an attack on the Ohauku Divisional Headquarters in the state.