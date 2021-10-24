Police Arrest Three Suspected Kidnappers In Kogi, Recover Charms

Three suspected kidnappers have been arrested three suspected kidnappers belonging to a gang of kidnappers terrorising motorists on the Itobe-Anyigba highway area of Kogi State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP William Ovye Ayan, who disclosed this in Lokoja via a statement, said the suspects were arrested by operatives attached to Itobe Division in Ajaokuta Area Command.

The suspects, Danlami Shauibu, Kabiru Amodu and Adejoh Tijani, the police spokesman said, were responsible for a series of kidnappings and are all of Adumu village in Ofu Local Government Area of the state.

According to Ayan, the operation was conducted to curb criminal activities especially the high volume of kidnappings in Itobe and its environs particularly, the Itobe-Anyigba highway.

Shauibu and Amodu were initially arrested on October 16, by a police team, following an intelligence-led operation.

This is even as he revealed that during preliminary investigations, one of the suspects gave useful information that led to the arrest of the third suspect, Adejoh Tijani of the same address on October 22, at about 8:30 a.m.

Items recovered on them include one cut to size single barrel gun, a locally made pistol, POS machine, one battle axe, a face mask, five live cartridges and assorted charms.

While efforts were being made to arrest other members of the gang, the police authorities said the suspects would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations.