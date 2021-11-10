Advertisement
Four Suspected Bandits Arrested In Sokoto
Four suspected bandits have been arrested in Sokoto State, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said on Wednesday.
The suspected are said to be members of a notorious bandits group operating within Sokoto and Zamfara states.
They were paraded for their alleged involvement in high-profile kidnapping, banditry, cattle rustling, and murder within communities in the two north-western states.
NSCDC Commandant in Sokoto State, Mohammed Saleh-Dada, said some of the paraded suspects are also informants to bandits in some of the high-profile attacks carried out in the region.
He said a high-profile personality within the Dange/Shuni Local Government Area of Sokoto State has been invited for his connection with one of the suspects
Also paraded is a suspect who allegedly sodomised over 12 Almajiri children in Sokoto State.