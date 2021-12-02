Process Of Restoring Telecoms Services Ongoing, Says Zamfara Govt

The Zamfara State Government on Wednesday said the process of restoring telecommunications services in the state is ongoing.

As part of measures to tackle banditry in the north-western state, the government had cut telecommunications networks in 14 local government areas in September.

However, on November 27, Governor Bello Matawalle ordered the restoration of the networks in Gusau, the state capital.

Neighbouring Sokoto State had also taken the same measure to curb banditry and insecurity.

In a statement, the Commissioner for information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, said Governor Matawalle’s directive for telecommunications services to be restored is on course.

“This is to notify the general public that following the directives by His Excellency the Gov, Hon Bello Muhammed Matawallen Maradun to restore all networks of telecommunications services, the directive is on course,” the statement read.

“The attention of the general public is therefore hereby drawn to the processes involved in the restoration of the telecommunications networks.

“These include the legal procedure of drafting and signing of the executive order permitting the restoration, the survey of the current security situation in each of the 14 local government areas to ascertain the type of arrangements to be put in place after the restoration of the telecommunications networks

“The request for the restoration from the Minister of Communications and NCC which must be backed up with the security reports and other bureaucratic procedures involved.”

While asking residents of the state to exercise more patience, the commissioner noted that the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice has assured that the Executive Order is almost completed and will soon be forwarded to the governor for signing.