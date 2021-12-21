Sylvester Oromoni: Court Grants Five Dowen Students Bail Of N1m Each

A Chief Magistrates’ court in the Yaba area of Lagos has granted bail to five students of Dowen College following a charge of conspiracy and homicide made against them by the police.

The police charged the minors following the alleged murder of their schoolmate, Sylvester Oromoni, aged 12.

On December 9, the five minors were remanded in a juvenile home over the death of their schoolmate who was allegedly attacked in a case of bullying while in school.

READ ALSO: Yuletide: El-Rufai Approves Bonus For Civil Servants

Chief magistrate Olatunbosun Adeola, who heard the bail application granted them bail in the sum of N1m each. The magistrate also ordered the defendants to produce two sureties each in like sum.

Magistrate Adeola said that one of each of the defendants’ sureties must be their parent, and must swear an affidavit of compliance.

She further held that the international passports of all the defendants must be submitted to the court, their residence must be verified by the prosecutor and they must stay within 2km of their residence at all times.