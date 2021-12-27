Nwosu: We Will Never Support Disrespect For A Place Of Worship – Imo Govt

The Imo State Government has said it is aware of what it terms “futile efforts” by some people to whip up public sentiments against it over the arrest of Mr. Uche Nwosu in an Anglican Church.

In a statement signed by Hon. Declan Emelumba, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, the government said it believes that no stone should be spared in the effort to rid Imo of criminality and banditry.

The government further stated that it will not support any form of disrespect for a place of worship by security agencies.

The spokesman noted that Mr Nwosu’s arrest within the church premises could have been avoided and therefore stands condemned.

However, while government regrets the manner the arrest was made, Mr Emelumba stressed that since it was purely a security matter, the full reason such an action was taken will eventually unfold and perhaps guide the public better.

The Imo State Government appealed to those negatively affected by the action to bear with the security agencies, adding that Governor Hope Uzodinma holds the Anglican Communion in very high esteem and will never support any act that will disrespect her reverential status as a place of divine worship.

Hon Emelumba also stated that the government will continue to protect the interest of citizens of the state while not impeding the work of security agencies.