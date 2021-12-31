Advertisement

Gunmen Abduct Lecturer’s Wife, Two Daughters In Zamfara State 

Adeniyi Salaudeen  
Updated December 31, 2021
Gunmen have abducted the wife of a lecturer with the Federal College of Education (Technical), Gusau, and two of his daughters. 

Dr. Abdulrazaq Mu’azu’s wife and the daughters were kidnapped in the early hours of Friday at their residence in Mareri, a community in the outskirt of the Zamfara capital.

The spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command, Mohamed Shehu confirmed the incident.

He said despatch search and rescue operatives have been dispatched to go after the abductors and ensure the rescue of the victims but noted that normalcy has been restored in the area.

Dr Mu’azu is a lecturer with the Department of Agriculture.



