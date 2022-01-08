Banditry: Matawalle Meets With Heads Of Security Agencies, Visit Victims

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has held a meeting with heads of security agencies in the states and visited victims of bandit attacks.

The governor said this after inspecting the screening of new army recruits from all the 14 Local Government Areas in the state.

The governor also reacted to the recent attacks on communities in Anka and Bukkuyum Local Government Areas where many villagers were killed and several others rendered homeless.

“Yesterday, we had a meeting up to 12:00am, Commissioner for Security, Army commandant, the director of DSS and others, we have already strategised and you are going to hear the results very soon maybe by Monday you will hear what we have done,” the governor assured.

He also applauded the Federal Government’s declaration of armed bandits as terrorists adding that it will help in flushing out criminals.

Governor Matawalle said before the declaration, the military were earlier constrained to use certain equipment like Super Tucano on the bandits but with the declaration, they can use any possible weapon to sweep out all the terrorists.

“We have all been waiting for this declaration, and I am personally happy with this declaration because before our military were not able to use some equipment to fight these bandits but with this declaration, now they can be able to use any possible weapons to sweep out these criminals.

“We have started discussing with the higher authority on the best way the Tucano will be deployed to Zamfara State so that all the grey areas are going to be cleared Insha Allah,” Matawalle said.