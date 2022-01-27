Ekiti Election: Fayemi Receives Fayose, Badaru, Udom At Govt House

Ahead of the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, Governor Kayode Fayemi received his predecessor former Governor Ayodele Fayose, and other dignitaries at the Government House in Ado Ekiti on Thursday.

The Ekiti governor also received Abubakar Badaru and Udom Emmanuel, his colleagues from Jigawa and Akwa Ibom respectively.

Both serving governors are in the South-West state to conduct the primary elections of their political parties – the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in that order.

Fayemi shared the photos of their meeting on his verified Facebook page, restating the need for politics to be played without bitterness.

“With Governors Udom Emmanuel and Badaru Abubakar and my predecessor in office, Governor Ayo Fayose in Government House this morning. Both Governors Udom and Badaru came to conduct gubernatorial primaries in Ekiti,” Fayemi said.

“This camaraderie demonstrates clearly that for us in Ekiti and indeed in the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, it is politics without bitterness. After hot exchanges and political disagreements, it’s possible to disagree without being disagreeable.

“Politics should be about values and vision, not violence and viciousness.”

See photos from the visit below: