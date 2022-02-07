Advertisement

Troops Foil Terrorists Attack In Kaduna, Rescue Seven Persons

Chimezie Enyiocha  
Updated February 7, 2022
A file photo of soldiers.

 

Troops have foiled an attack by suspected terrorists at Ungwan Garama, located in the Maraban Rido general area of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident via a statement issued on Monday.

He said security operatives also rescued seven persons, who were kidnapped by the terrorists in the Maraban area, adding that the operation followed a distress call received by security forces, who swiftly responded by engaging the bandits.

According to the commissioner, the superior firepower of the troops forced the criminals to flee in disarray after an intense exchange. He stated that all the rescued persons have since been reunited with their families.

Kaduna is one of the North-west states most affected by banditry where terror groups kill and kidnap residents at will. Other states affected by such attacks are Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara as well as Niger in the North-central region. The attacks have continued despite repeated assurances by President Muhammadu Buhari and the deployment of more security personnel to the area.



