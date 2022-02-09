Terrorists Kill Seven, Raze Houses In Kaduna Communities

At least seven people have been killed by suspected terrorists who attacked three villages in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Tuesday night.

The affected villages are Zaman Dabo, Cbibob, and Sabon Kaura. The latest attack comes about a week after eleven people were killed by suspected terrorists at Kurmin Masara community also In Zango Kataf local government.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, while confirming the fresh attack, told Channels Television that security operatives are still investigating the incident to ascertain the actual number of victims

However, a local source said that the terrorists carried out simultaneous attacks on the three communities, shooting sporadically and setting houses ablaze last night. The source disclosed that many houses were burnt down while one resident of Zaman Dabo was burnt to death. Six others were said to have been shot to death in Chibob and Sabon Kaura communities.

The terrorists, who were in their large numbers, also reportedly destroyed a bridge near a military checkpoint between Ungwan Wakili and Abuyab in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria says it lost over ten of its members and about ninety-nine cattle during attacks by suspected terrorists in Zango Kataf Local Government Area between January to February 2022.

The Fulani group in a statement released by its chairman, Haruna Tugga, said that the animals were poisoned or missing while grazing in the bush. He lamented that despite the peace-building meeting efforts embarked upon by communities and the government, the killing of its members has continued unabated.

While expressing concerns over the increasingly violent attacks on his members, the Miyetti Allah chairman appealed to the Kaduna State Government and security agencies to redouble their efforts in protecting the lives and property of all herders in the southern part of the state.