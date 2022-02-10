Niger Government Reiterates Commitment To End Banditry

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State has reiterated the determination of his administration to end insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal vices in the state.

He made the declaration during a press briefing on Thursday at the government house in Minna, saying that the situation has remained a nightmare for the state government despite doing a lot.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mary Noel-Berje, who spoke to journalists on behalf of the governor explained that the state in collaboration with the military and other security agencies are doing all it can in order to reverse the trend.

Mary further noted that the governor has supported the entire security apparatus with logistics and other welfare packages to achieve effective operation.

The governor who expressed worry over the high rate of humanitarian needs of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), appealed to the Federal Government, corporate organisations, and donor agencies to join forces to ameliorate the plight of those affected.