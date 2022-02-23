NEMA Receives 159 Nigerian Returnees From Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received 159 Nigerian returnees from Libya at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Wednesday.

NEMA Director-General, Mustapha Habib, who was represented by the Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, made this known via a statement issued to Channels Television.

Farinloye said the returnees were assisted back to the country and arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Lagos airport aboard Al Buraq Air with registration number 5A-DMG.

Giving a breakdown of the figures, he said the Nigerians comprise 80 adult females, 67 adult males 11 children, and two infants.

The NEMA boss called on Nigerians to adopt a positive attitude towards life challenges, warning youths, who may think there is greener pastures elsewhere, against irregular migration.

“It is normal in life to struggle for better and improved livelihoods but in the struggle, we must avoid endangering our lives,” he said.

“I wish to state that there is nowhere in the world that its citizens will not have to strive in attaining good life within the limited resources available in that country.

“Nigeria is well endowed, far more than most countries that young Nigerians are travelling to in seeking greener pastures that are no longer there. What we need to do is for all of us to look inward and avail ourselves of the countless opportunities in Nigeria.

“The present government has been providing an enabling environment for us to thrive and will continue to cooperate with development partners in creating level playing grounds for all Nigerians in the country.”

See photos below: