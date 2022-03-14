Police Arrest Five-Man Robbery Gang In Ogun

A five-man robbery gang was on Saturday arrested in Ogun by the state police command.

The robbery gang is alleged to be terrorising Iperu/Shagamu/Ode Remo areas of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi. said this in a press release issued in Abeokuta, the state capital

According to him, the suspects, Moruf Abidogun, Usman Adeyemi, Fisayo Aliu, Afees Adesina, and Dauda Lekan were arrested following a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer, Iperu Divisional headquarters that the hoodlums were operating along Ogere Road, where they were dispossessing innocent members of the public of their belongings.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Iperu Division, SP Waheed Oni, quickly mobilised his men in conjunction with the area command’s anti-robbery team, Shagamu anti-robbery team, Ogere patrol team and moved to the scene,” he said

He said that on sighting the policemen, the hoodlums, who have already snatched a Toyota Corolla car with registration number GGE 733 FL, took to their heels but they were hotly chased by the policemen, and five of them were apprehended.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the gang has their base in Lagos, but used to come to Iperu for operation because one of them is residing in the town,” the police added.

Items allegedly recovered from them include one locally made pistol and a Toyota Corolla car with registration number GGE 733FL.

The state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has, however, ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.