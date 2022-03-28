Troops Secure Abuja-Kaduna Train Attacked By Terrorists – Kaduna Govt

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed that the military has secured the Kaduna-bound train from Abuja attacked by terrorists.

Many had been feared injured and abducted as news of the attack filtered through social media late Monday.

“The Kaduna State Government received multiple reports of an attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train service at around Kateri-Rijana general areas,” a statement signed by the State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said.

“Relevant action agencies were urgently contacted, and robust deployments of personnel were swiftly made to the area to secure the passengers on board.

“Efforts are ongoing to convey the passengers from the location and others that sustained injuries have been rushed to hospitals for urgent medical attention.

“The Government of Kaduna State will be liaising with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to ascertain the list from the passengers’ manifest for efficient tracking.

“This is to acquire an accurate inventory of all passengers and their actual status.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i who has been in constant touch with the security forces, commended them for their prompt response, and thanked them for successfully securing the train and passengers on board.

“Security forces continue to comb the general area in additional rescue efforts.

“Emerging developments will be communicated to the public.”

Cry for help

Channels Television had earlier reported that the terrorists, also known as bandits, attacked the train a few kilometres from the Rigasa Train Station in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

One of the passengers on the train told Channels Television that the bandits bombed the train track with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which forced the train to derail.

Upon the stoppage of the train, the assailants were said to have begun to fire gunshots sporadically.

He added that the terrorists later forced their way into the train and kidnapped an unspecified number of people, with some others feared killed.

Another passenger on the train, Anas Danmusa, took to his Facebook handle to cry for help.

According to him, nobody could come to their rescue about one hour into the incident as the assailants tried to force their way into the train.

After about 20 minutes later, Danmusa confirmed that army personnel have arrived at the scene of the attack.