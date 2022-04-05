I Am Yet To Declare Interest In Kebbi Governorship Seat, Says Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, says he has yet to declare interest to contest for any elective position in the 2023 general elections.

His Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja amid reports that the minister has declared to join the governorship race in Kebbi State.

Gwandu explained that the clarification became necessary in view of a ‘false and fabricated publication’ in some sections of the media.

He said the declaration to contest for a political position was never a hidden affair or clandestine operation that could be reported as a scoop by a section of the media.

Rather, Malami’s spokesman stated that the report was triggered out of curiosity and eagerness by followers and loyalists.

“A video being circulated as the purported declaration was mischievously translated with fabricated insertions and interpolations that cannot in spirit and context establish the misinformation circulated,” the statement said.

The minister, however, thanked his supporters and the general public for expressing their interest.

At the appropriate time, according to Gwandu, the people will “hear from the horse’s mouth” in the full glare of the media, stakeholders, like-minds, party faithful, and supporters.