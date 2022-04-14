Sokoto House Of Assembly Speaker Dumps APC For PDP

Speaker, Sokoto State House of Assembly, Aminu Muhammad Achida, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The speaker presented the letter of his defection to the Assembly during the plenary session on Thursday.

Also, a member of the state House of Assembly representing Wammako 2 Constituency, Murtala Bello Maigona, has dumped the APC for the PDP.