Sokoto House Of Assembly Speaker Dumps APC For PDP

Channels Television  
Updated April 14, 2022
A file photo of Aminu Muhammad Achida. Facebook/Ammar Muhammad Shagari.

 

Speaker, Sokoto State House of Assembly, Aminu Muhammad Achida, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The speaker presented the letter of his defection to the Assembly during the plenary session on Thursday.

Also, a member of the state House of Assembly representing Wammako 2 Constituency, Murtala Bello Maigona, has dumped the APC for the PDP.



