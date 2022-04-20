Troops Kill Over 27 Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists, Rescue Six Female Hostages

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force have killed over 27 Boko Haram insurgents and Islamic State of West Africa Province members within the fringes of the Lake Chad basin in Nigeria, Niger Republic, and Cameroon.

The troops in continuation with the Operation Lake Sanity at Forward Operations Base Arege, also rescued six female hostages who were kidnapped by the insurgents from Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, and Yobe states from October 2020 to April 2021.

According to the spokesman of the Multinational Joint Task Force, Colonel Muhammad Dole, about 20 terrorists were neutralised by the Air Task Force who identified intelligence-driven targets which they engaged using multiple sorties in the vicinity of Tumbun Fulani and Tumbun Rago.

Relatedly, the MNJTF Nigerien troops of Sector 4 while on patrol in the general area of Ngagam – Kabalewa and N’guigmi engaged a group of fleeing terrorists, neutralised five BHT/ISWAP insurgents, destroyed two gun trucks, and also recovered a large stock of arms and ammunitions.

READ ALSO: Chrisland Scandal: Lagos Govt Grills School Management, Teachers, Parents

Unfortunately, a soldier paid the supreme sacrifice and a few others were wounded in action. They are receiving treatment at a military hospital.

In another encounter, troops of Sector one in Cameroun neutralised two Boko Haram criminals within the vicinity of Toumbuma, Kerenua, and Chikingudu.

At the end of the earlier battle engagement around Tunbun Fulani and Tunbun Rago, six traumatized female hostages were found by the troops who then assisted them and brought them to their location.

The rescued women were later moved to Maiduguri for further processing and handover to the civil authorities before they will re-join their families.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the escapees who hailed from Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, and Yobe states were kidnapped at different places and times by the evil and criminally minded BHTs/ISWAP ranging from October 2020 to April 2021.