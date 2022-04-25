One Killed, Seven Injured As Explosion Rocks Yobe State

One person has been killed while seven others were injured after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded in Yobe state.

The incident happened on Sunday night at a local drinking joint at Abasha ward in Gashua, the headquarters of Bade Local Government Council of the state.

The Chairman of Bade Local Government Area, Sanda Karabade, confirmed to Channels Television via telephone conversation that the three male and four female injured victims are receiving medical attention at Specialist Hospital in Gashua.

Gashua is located 187 kilometers away from Damaturu the state capital and is the hometown of Senate President Ahmed Lawan.

READ ALSO: Terrorists Attack Yobe Community, Kill Nine

This incident followed a similar one masterminded by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in the Geidam community of the state where nine persons were killed.

The locals told Channels Television via telephone conversation that the suspected insurgents came by foot and moved straight to a drinking joint located at Kwari ward, slaughtered nine persons, and injured two others.

The locals further explained the attackers took the residents and the military base at Geidam unaware as there was no gun battle. According to their accounts, the terrorists silently sneaked into the town, executed their mission, and left.

Geidam which is the hometown of Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba, and is located 177 kilometers away from Damaturu the state capital, shares a border with the Niger Republic and Damasak, which is believed to be one of the strongholds of the terrorists in Borno state.