Eid-El-Fitr: Buhari, Erdogan Speak On Military Cooperation, Bilateral Ties

Channels Television  
Updated May 2, 2022
Buhari, Erdogan To Ramp Up Nigeria-Turkey Cooperation
File photo of President Muhammadu Buhari and his Turkish counterparty, Recep Erdogan

 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received a call from his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the occasion of this year’s Eid-El-Fitr celebrations.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, disclosed this via a statement, saying that both leaders spoke on issues bordering on military cooperation, bilateral ties as well as global interests.

READ ALSO: Muslims In Nigeria Celebrate Eid-El-Fitr

“During their phone call which was initiated by the Turkish leader, Presidents Buhari and Erdogan also covered a range of issues pertaining to the ongoing discussions between the two countries on the supply and local manufacture of military equipment as well as matters of strategic cooperation,” the statement read.

“President Buhari used the opportunity to especially thank his Turkish counterpart for his commitment and support to Nigeria in the ongoing war against terrorism.”

President Buhari also received Eid greetings from former Nigerian Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, who congratulated him on witnessing the Sallah following 30 days of fasting. Gowon prayed for peace, unity, and progress in the country.



