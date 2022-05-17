Advertisement

EFCC Arrests Ex-Speaker Patricia Etteh Over Alleged Fraud

Channels Television  
Updated May 17, 2022
A file photo of former Ex-Speaker, Patricia Etteh
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh over allegation of fraud involving a Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) contract.

Etteh was arrested on Tuesday by the anti-graft agency in Abuja for questioning.

Etteh was elected Speaker in 2007 but resigned only after a few months amid allegations of financial misappropriation.

She is the only woman in the country’s history to have been elected Speaker.

On Monday, the EFCC had also arrested the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) Ahmed Idris over an N80 billion fraud.



