EFCC Arrests Ex-Speaker Patricia Etteh Over Alleged Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh over allegation of fraud involving a Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) contract.

Etteh was arrested on Tuesday by the anti-graft agency in Abuja for questioning.

Etteh was elected Speaker in 2007 but resigned only after a few months amid allegations of financial misappropriation.

READ ALSO: NDLEA Arrests ‘Wanted Drug Baroness’, Seals Her Mansion In Delta

She is the only woman in the country’s history to have been elected Speaker.

On Monday, the EFCC had also arrested the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) Ahmed Idris over an N80 billion fraud.