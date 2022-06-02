Student Arrested For Attempted Murder Of Policeman In Ogun

A 400-level student of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, has been arrested for attempting to kill a policeman in Ogun State.

The spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Thursday in Abeokuta, saying that the victim was on duty along the Ijebu Ode-Ibadan Road on June 1.

The suspect, Oyeyemi said, “was seen driving a fully artificial tinted Toyota Camry car with registration number LND 929 GX loaded with some house properties towards Ibadan Oyo state and was flagged down for checking since the occupants are not visible from outside”.

“Instead of the driver to stop, he accelerated and intentionally knocked down one Inspector Idowu Moses attached to PMF 71 Awa Ijebu, consequent upon which the said inspector sustained a serious bodily injury and passed out momentarily,” the statement added.

Having knocked down the policeman, the police spokesman said the suspect continue his journey toward Ibadan Road believing that the victim was dead.

He explained that the seriously injured officer was rescued by his colleagues.

“He was taken to the hospital for treatment while others started tracing the suspect towards Ibadan Road. He was eventually arrested at a village close to Ibadan and brought down to Ijebu Ode Area Command,” Oyeyemi stated.

In his reaction to the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, ordered that the suspect be charged to court as soon as possible.

The commissioner also warned that he will not tolerate any attack on police operatives on duty, admonishing members of the public to desist from such criminal acts.