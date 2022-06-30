Advertisement

Gunmen Attack Police Checkpoint In Enugu, Kill Two Officers

Channels Television  
Updated June 30, 2022
Suspected terrorists abducted an unspecified number of traders travelling along the Kaduna- Birnin Gwari Road
A graphical illustration of gunmen.

 

Gunmen have reportedly attacked a police checkpoint, in Enugu state killing two officers in the process.

The attack is said to have happened on Thursday morning at Gariki, MTD area in Enugu South Local Government Area of the state capital.

The Enugu State Police PRO, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the attack said he cannot specifically state if there were police casualties.

Eyewitnesses’ accounts said there was a gun duel between the policemen and the gunmen during the attack.

 



More on Local

Gov Bello Condemns Attack On Ajata Aboki Mining Site

Niger Govt Declares Two-Day Holiday For PVC Registration, Collection

Priest Killed By Bandits Buried As Over 700 Colleagues Protest Rising Insecurity

LASG Reaffirms Commitment To The Girl-Child

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV