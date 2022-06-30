Gunmen Attack Police Checkpoint In Enugu, Kill Two Officers

Gunmen have reportedly attacked a police checkpoint, in Enugu state killing two officers in the process.

The attack is said to have happened on Thursday morning at Gariki, MTD area in Enugu South Local Government Area of the state capital.

The Enugu State Police PRO, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the attack said he cannot specifically state if there were police casualties.

Eyewitnesses’ accounts said there was a gun duel between the policemen and the gunmen during the attack.