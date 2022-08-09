Officer Killed, Woman Abducted As Gunmen Invade Ogun Bar

An officer of the Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps (So-Safe Corps), Sofolahan Olanrewaju, has been killed after gunmen invaded a bar in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Also abducted during the attack is a yet-to-be-identified female victim.

Channels Television gathered that the incident happened on Sunday at the Garden of Comfort Lodging, Bar and Event Centre, Soyoye, Abeokuta.

The gunmen were said to have succeeded in abducting a woman from the bar at about 9:50 pm and in the process, the kidnappers shot and killed the So-Safe security guard, who was trying to call for reinforcement.

The spokesman for the corps, Moruf Yusuf, confirmed the incident in the state capital.

“On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at about 2150hrs, a team of yet-to-be-identified kidnap syndicate carried out their dastardly act at Garden of Comfort Lodging, Bar and Event Centre, located at last Bus Stop, Soyoye, Abeokuta. They succeeded in kidnapping and escaping with a female victim,” he said

“Unfortunately, they shot one of the officers of the So-Safe Corps, Sofolahan Olanrewaju, who was at his duty post.

“Immediately the Commander of the Corps, Dr Soji Ganzallo got the information, the operation team of Egba Zonal Command was put on its toes to bring the culprits to book and to ensure they make the axis safer and secure for the good citizens of the state.”

Yusuf described the slain officer of the corps, as an active and committed man, saying it was a great loss to the corps.

He disclosed that Olanrewaju’s body had been deposited at the State Hospital Morgue, Ijaye Abeokuta.

Meanwhile, the So-Safe Corps has sympathised with the family members of the deceased, praying God grants them the fortitude to bear the loss.