NDLEA Operatives Intercept 442 Crystal Meths At Lagos Airport

442 parcels of Crystal Methamphetamine concealed in heads of smoked fishes packed in cartons for export to Dubai, United Arab Emirates have been intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The hard drugs were uncovered by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) through the SAHCO export shed of the airport.

According to a statement by the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, the 11.90kg consignment was brought on Friday, August 5 by a 32-year-old freight agent, Adekunle Paul, from Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

He said Paul was promptly arrested upon the discovery that the seven cartons he presented for export contained parcels of the dangerous drug wrapped with foil paper and concealed in the heads of hundreds of smoked catfish.

“The next day, Saturday 6th August, another consignment containing 1.45kg cannabis concealed inside granulated melon and crayfish and packed among other food condiments going to Dubai, UAE was also intercepted by NDLEA operatives who arrested the freight agent, Ajisefini Lateef, that presented the cargo for export at the SAHCO shed. The 39-year-old agent is from Abeokuta West LGA, Ogun State,” the statement read.

Similarly, a 50-year-old Mgbeobuna Eberechukwu was arrested by anti-narcotic officers at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu State for ingesting 77 pellets of cocaine.

Eberechukwu was apprehended on Saturday, August 6 after his arrival from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia onboard an Ethiopian airline flight. The suspect, who hails from Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, was said to have passed out the 77 wraps of the illicit drug in eight excretions spanning four days.

In Kaduna State, three suspects, Saifullahi Sani, Salisu Nafi’u, and Abdulrazaq Mamman, were arrested in Zaria on Thursday, August 11, with 1,112,350 tablets of Tramadol (225mg and 100mg) weighing 38.3kg.

While a 28-year-old female drug dealer, Saratu Abdullahi, from the Wurno council area of Kano State, was nabbed at Hotoro with 541 blocks of cannabis weighing 245kg, the NDLEA recovered 1,773.25kg of cannabis Sativa at Ebutte-Meta and Akala in Mushin areas of Lagos State in separate raid operations between August 9 and 10.

At the Tincan seaport in Lagos, 86 parcels of cannabis Indica (Colorado) weighing 43kgs were recovered from a 40ft container during a joint examination with Customs and other security agencies.

The illegal consignment seized on Friday, August 12, came from Toronto via Montreal, Canada, and was concealed in two drums inside a Mercedes Benz SUV in a container.

In Abia State, two suspects, Nnanna Ijo, 58, and Orji Uguru, 29, were arrested on Friday 12th August with various quantities of cannabis, heroin and cocaine at Nde-Agbai, Abiriba, a week after Nnanna was released from detention over a similar offence committed in June.