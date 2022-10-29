Advertisement
One Officer Killed As Police Investigate ‘Abduction Scenario’ Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
Police in Oyo state on Saturday said its officers were investigating “an abduction scenario” along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
The abduction reportedly took place on Friday along the Dominion University end of the major expressway.
It is not yet clear how many persons were kidnapped or those responsible for the crime.
In a statement, police spokesperson Adewale Osifeso, said one police officer was killed during a response to the incident, with another injured.
The police said it has recovered ammunition shells and four abandoned vehicles from the scene.
It also urged caregivers within the area to look out for gunshot victims and immediately report to the police for prompt action.
See the full statement below:
RE: FRIDAY ABDUCTION ALONG DOMINION UNIVERSITY END OF LAGOS/IBADAN EXPRESSWAY
On Friday 28/10/2022 at about 1835HRS, Operatives of the Command attached to Toll-Gate Division received information about sporadic gunshots heard along the Dominion University end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
2. In swift response to the above, the Divisional Police Officer led a team comprising; Anti-crime patrol operatives, tactical teams, Police Mobile men and local hunters for immediate rescue and further intervention.
3. During the process of prevailing and preventing further chaos from what was evidently an abduction scenario, an Officer attached to the Command paid the supreme price with one other badly injured and presently responding to treatment.
4. So far, expended ammunition shells and (4) Four abandoned vehicles were retrieved at the scene.
5. Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Williams psc(+)fdc has ordered Full-Scale scientific and technological aided Investigations to unravel the events that led to the incident with the Deputy Commissioner in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department leading the Charge.
6.In the same vein, Care-givers, Traditional Healers and Residents within and outside the area of the shooting incident are advised to be on the look out for gunshot victims and immediately report any strange occurrence to the Police for prompt action.
7. Updates would be provided accordingly as the investigation unfolds, please.
