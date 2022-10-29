One Officer Killed As Police Investigate ‘Abduction Scenario’ Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Police in Oyo state on Saturday said its officers were investigating “an abduction scenario” along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The abduction reportedly took place on Friday along the Dominion University end of the major expressway.

It is not yet clear how many persons were kidnapped or those responsible for the crime.

In a statement, police spokesperson Adewale Osifeso, said one police officer was killed during a response to the incident, with another injured.

The police said it has recovered ammunition shells and four abandoned vehicles from the scene.

It also urged caregivers within the area to look out for gunshot victims and immediately report to the police for prompt action.

See the full statement below: