Defence Headquarters Calls For Calm Over Terror Alert

The Defence Headquarters says there is no cause for alarm over recent security advisories by the United States and the United Kingdom.

The Director Of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami and the Director Of Defence Media Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor both gave the assurance at the biweekly media briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

At the briefing, the Army reported that over 40 terrorists were neutralised by military troops and a total of 145 other terrorists have surrendered in the last two weeks.

The US and Britain had last week warned of possible terror attacks in Abuja, especially at government buildings, places of worship, schools and other centres where large crowds gather.

The US further urged its citizens and Embassy staff in Nigeria’s political capital to leave but the Department of States Services urged residents of Abuja and Nigerians in general to remain calm, saying security agencies are right on top of the situation.

However, the Nigerian Government said it won’t be stampeded by the terror advisories, insisting that Nigeria is safer than it was in May 2015 when President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office.

Spate Of Attacks

Disturbingly, a number of daring terrorist attacks have been recorded in Abuja in 2022 and other parts of the country. On July 5, 2022, insurgents invaded the Kuje prison in Abuja and freed hundreds of inmates including hardened Boko Haram fighters.

The marauders also in the same month attacked the advance convoy of the President near Dutsinma in Katsina State. The emboldened terrorists would later in August ambush and kill some members of the Presidential Guards Brigade in Abuja.

Similarly, on March 28, 2022, the ferocious terrorists attacked a Kaduna-Abuja train, killed scores, kidnapped many passengers and held them hostages for over six months before their eventual release earlier in October.

On June 5, 2022, terrorists also invaded a Catholic church in Owo, the hometown of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, killed over 40 worshippers and injured scores of members.