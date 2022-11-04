Court Dismisses Suit Seeking Uba Sani’s Disqualification

A Federal High Court in Kaduna State has dismissed the suit filed by one of the governorship aspirants in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sani Shaaban, challenging the election of the party’s gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 elections, Senator Uba Sani.

Shaaban had on June 20th, filed a case, challenging the legality of the emergence of Senator Uba Sani at the APC governorship primary election held on May 24th, 2022, alleging that the election was conducted without legal and due delegates.

Sha’aban, through his lawyer, John Mshelia, asked the court to cancel the primary that produced Uba Sani as the winner on the ground that the party’s statutory delegates were substituted by people who could barely read or write, to do the bidding of Uba Sani and his sponsors.

Delivering his judgement on Friday, the presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Umar dismissed the suit because of lack of jurisdiction, since the primary is a party affair and not a post or pre-election matter.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the judgement, counsel to Sha’aban, John Mshelia, said he will approach his client and then get directives on what the next step to take. On his part, counsel to Senator Uba Sani described the judgement as a victory for democracy.