Three Dead, Nine Injured In Ogun Road Auto Crash

Three persons have died with nine others injured in an accident around the Fidiwo area, along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

According to the FRSC spokesperson in the state, Florence Okpe, the accident which occurred on Saturday, was caused by excessive speed and a tyre burst which led to the loss of control.

“The crash occurred on Saturday after Fidiwo Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. A total of 14 persons were involved, nine persons sustained injuries, while three persons were recorded dead,” the statement read.

“Two vehicles were involved with registration numbers LSR377BL a Nissan car and a Toyota Sienna ABJ24XV.”

Okpe, who is also the corps’ Public Education Officer, said the injured victims have been taken to Victory Hospital in Ogere for medical attention, while the corpses of the dead victims have been deposited at the State Hospital mortuary, Isara.

On his part, the Ogun FRSC Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar, commiserated with the family of the victims.

He advised motorists to always do a vehicle parade by checking the tyres, engine, light and other necessary things in the vehicle before embarking on any trip.

The FRSC Sector Commander also stressed the importance of obeying traffic rules and regulations, warning motorists against speed violations.