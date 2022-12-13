Large Turnout As EFCC Auctions 35 Cars In Abuja

There was a large turnout of people on Tuesday at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) office in Abuja with the commencement of the auctioning of 35 cars.

The exercise followed the order of the final forfeitures secured by the anti-graft agency from courts.

Channels Television observed that prospective buyers trooped into the EFCC office in the Federal Capital Territory, where the cars are displayed pictorially for prospective buyers to choose from.

EFCC Deputy Director, Department of Proceeds of Crime Management, Umma Sulaiman said there are 35 cars for grab in this auction, and the proceeds from the exercise will be deposited in a special account of the Federal Government at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The EFCC also held a similar exercise last week in Lagos where over 400 were auctioned.

According to the agency’s spokesman, the auctioning exercise for forfeited assets would take place across its commands.

He explained that the cars are subjects of final forfeiture orders of the court in Lagos, adding that the exercise was in line with the EFCC (Establishment) Act 2004; Public Procurement Act 2007 and the Proceeds of Crimes (Recovery and Management) Act 2022

The cars auctioned are available in four locations in Lagos: 40, Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; 15A Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; 14 Cameroon Road, Ikoyi Lagos and CVU Obalende, Ikoyi, Lagos.