Three Dead, Six Injured In Ogun Auto Crash

Three persons have died with six others injured in an accident around the Kara axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the Ogun State Sector of the Federal Roads Safety Corps.

According to the FRSC Commander and Public Education Officer, Florence Okpe, the fatal crash happened in the early hours of the day.

“A total of 18 persons were involved. Six persons sustained various digress of injuries and unfortunately, three persons have recorded death from the crash and the remaining people were unhurt,” she stated.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident. While one of them with registration number AYB 88 XP is a Toyota Hiace bus, the second vehicle has no registration number on it.

Okpe blamed the crash on excessive speed from the bus driver who allegedly made an attempt to overtake the truck and was not successful rather.

The FRSC spokesperson said that the driver lost control and hit the truck at the rear, adding that the truck did not stop.

She added, “The injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at Idera Hospital morgue Sagamu.”

The Ogun FRSC Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar described the crash as unavoidable if caution was put in place and the passengers played their rules while in the vehicle by cautioning the driver on reckless driving.

He also sympathized with the family of the victims and advised motorists to obey simple rules.