Police Arrest ‘Bandit Informant, Food Supplier’ In Niger

The Niger State Police Command says its operatives attached to Gawu-Babangida Division have arrested one Ibrahim Ali aka Bajala for being an informant and food supplier to suspected kidnappers.

His arrest, according to the police followed, the arrest of the two suspected kidnappers at Lambata, Gurara Local Government Area on January 27, 2023.

In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP WA Abiodun, said the 25-year-old Ali of Gwalo village in Paikoro Local Government Area was arrested on February 1.

He said Ali confessed to the crime during interrogation and said that he usually monitors targets for kidnappers.

DSP Abiodun said the suspected further confessed that he also assisted the hoodlums to purchase foodstuffs such as rice, beans, millet and even alcohol of any kind.

He added that the suspect was arrested with some quantity of raw rice and beans, which he said he wanted to take to the kidnappers hideout in Gwalo forest before their arrest.

The police spokesman said the suspect is under investigation at SCID Minna and he will be arraigned in court for prosecution as soon as investigation is concluded.