2023 Elections: Pregnant Woman Slumps, Dies While Waiting On Queue To Vote

A pregnant woman, identified as Shamsiya Ibrahim on Saturday slumped and died while waiting on the queue to vote in Tsafe Area of Zamfara State.

It was gathered that when the pregnant lady slumped, she was rushed to Tsafe General Hospital where she was confirmed dead upon arrival.

Shamsiya traveled from Kotorkoshi area of Bungudu Local Government to Tsafe town, a distance of about 50kilometers to cast her vote

The authorities are yet to make a formal statement regarding the tragic development.