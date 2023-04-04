Abducted Students Not Kidnapped In School Compound, Says Kaduna Govt

The Kaduna State Government on Tuesday confirmed that only eight students were abducted along with other citizens. It, however, said they were not kidnapped in the school compound.

On Monday, gunmen whisked away 10 victims from Government Day Secondary School in Awon, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The abduction is the latest onslaught launched by gunmen that have wreaked havoc in the North-Western state despite the efforts of the state government and security agencies.

But the state government in its update said it received detailed reports from security agencies on the incident, adding that the students were not kidnapped within the school premises.

According to a statement by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the students were on their way home from school when they met the bandits, who had abducted other residents.

He also disclosed that the management of the school has submitted the names and classes of the kidnapped students.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the abduction, describing it as unfortunate. He also received assurances of efforts being exploited to rescue the eight students and other kidnapped citizens.

In another development, the Kaduna State Government relaxed the 24-hour curfew it imposed on Sabon Garin Nasarawa – Tirkaniya community in Chikun LGA on Monday.

The review, according to the Commissioner, followed a close monitoring and assessment of the situation by security agencies in the area.

“With effect from tomorrow, Wednesday 5th April 2023, the curfew will be in place from 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM, while residents of the area can go about their activities between 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM,” Aruwan said.

“The Government advises residents of the community to comply with the curfew and maintain orderly conduct as security agencies continue to work in the affected areas.”