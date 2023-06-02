EFCC Quizzes Ex-Women Affairs Minister Tallen Over N2b Fraud

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday quizzed the immediate past Minister of Women Affairs Mrs. Pauline Tallen.

The ex-minister who arrived at the Abuja Zonal Command of the Commission on invitation at 12pm was grilled by investigators of the EFCC up until 8 pm.

Though details of the allegations against the ex-minister were sketchy, a source familiar with the case told Channels Television that it bordered on corrupt enrichment to the tune of N2 billion

Part of the money was allegedly diverted from the African First Lady Peace Mission Project.

The spokesman of the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached for confirmation.

The development is coming about a day after the EFCC also questioned the immediate past governor of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi.