Gombe Varsity Management Gets Six-Month Tenure Extension

The Gombe State Governor, Muhammdu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the extension of tenure of the Management of the Gombe State University of Science and Technology, Kumo for six months with effect from July 1.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, conveyed the governor’s approval on Saturday in a statement by the governor’s Director General, Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli.

The decision followed the expiration of the management’s tenure at the end of June, as well as the need to facilitate a smooth takeover of the institution by the Lincoln University College, Malaysia, the state government said.

