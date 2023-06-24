Gombe Varsity Management Gets Six-Month Tenure Extension

The Gombe State Governor, Muhammdu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the extension of tenure of the Management of the Gombe State University of Science and Technology, Kumo for six months with effect from July 1.
The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, conveyed the governor’s approval on Saturday in a statement by the governor’s Director General, Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli.
READ ALSO: SGF Akume Commissions 130 Vehicles To Boost FRSC Operations
The decision followed the expiration of the management’s tenure at the end of June, as well as the need to facilitate a smooth takeover of the institution by the Lincoln University College, Malaysia, the state government said.
See the full statement below:
24th June, 2023
Governor Inuwa Yahaya Extends Tenure Of Gombe State University Of Science And Technology Management By 6 Months
Gombe State Governor, Muhammdu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, (Dan Majen Gombe) has approved the extension of tenure of the Management of the Gombe State University of Science and Technology, Kumo for six months with effect from 1st July, 2023.
The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who conveyed the Governor’s approval, said the decision followed the expiration of their tenure at the end of this June, and the need to facilitate smooth take over of the institution by the Lincoln University College Malaysia.
Recall that Gombe State Government has signed a Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with the Lincoln University College of Malaysia to prop up academic activities at the Gombe State University of Science and Technology Kumo and activate the institution to a centre of academic excellence.
The MoU is the treaty that will bring to life the established and hitherto abandoned University, with a view to making it a world class institution that would favourably compete in the comity of international universities.
Ismaila Uba Misilli
Director-General
( Press Affairs)
Government House
Gombe