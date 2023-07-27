Police To Prosecute Comedian Cute Abiola For ‘Rubbishing’ Uniform

The Nigeria Police Force says it will prosecute an online comedian, Abdulgafar Ahmad, aka Cute Abiola.

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who said the move followed the comedian’s two recent kits posted on his social media handles on July 20th and 24th.

Describing the comedian’s action as contemptuous, the police spokesman said the “skits in question show a highly disrespectful and derogatory portrayal of the police uniform”.

He stated that the act goes contrary to Section 251 of the Criminal Code and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law.

“Such acts are not only offensive but also undermine the integrity and dignity of the men and women who wear the uniform in service to the nation,” he explained.

“We, therefore, vehemently condemn the contemptuous act displayed by comedian Abdulgafar Abiola, popularly known as ‘Cute Abiola’ in two recent skits posted on his social media handles on 20th and 24th July 2023.

According to Adejobi, the comedian will be investigated and possibly prosecuted for his deliberate acts as the NPF had already warned skit makers and filmmakers to desist from desecrating its uniform or accoutrements.

“The Force is committed to upholding the sanctity of the uniform and will pursue due legal process to ensure accountability for any individual or entity that seeks to bring disrepute to the uniform or the institution it represents.

“We call on all members of the public, including media personalities, to exercise their freedom of expression responsibly and avoid engaging in actions that could erode public trust in our revered law enforcement institutions,” he added.

The comedian, a former Naval officer, was also arrested by the Nigerian Navy in 2021 for allegedly violating the armed forces’ social media policy but was given a punishment after he was tried for misconduct and indiscipline.