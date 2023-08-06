Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Killing, Dissecting Lover

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old man, Bankole Oginni, for allegedly killing his girlfriend of the same age in his room in Akure, the state capital.

The suspect was apprehended by men of the Nigerian Police Force, B Division, Oke-Aro, Akure after the victim was found in his room.

It was gathered that Oginni, who claims to be a football coach, invited the victim from her house for a visit after which her line became unreachable.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ondo State Police Command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the incident to Channels Television, in a telephone conversation.

Odunlami-Omisanya disclosed that an unnamed lady reported the incident at the B Division Police Station in the Oke-Aro area of Akure which led to the arrest of the suspect.

The police spokesperson said the lifeless body of the deceased was found in the suspect’s room with her legs and hands tied, her body dissected, and her intestines removed.

Odunlami-Omisanya added that there were patches on the victim’s body that showed signs of hot water burns.

She stated that the suspect had been arrested, while the remains of the deceased had been deposited in the morgue at a nearby hospital.