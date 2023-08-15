IPAC Throws Weight Behind Tinubu’s Government

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has thrown its weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying it supports the President’s economic policies.
IPAC Chairman Yabagi Sani said this in an interview with journalists after meeting with Vice-President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday.
Sani explained that irrespective of political party differences, the council recognises the efforts of the current administration in addressing the challenges confronting the nation.
After exchanging pleasantries, the meeting went behind closed doors and moments later, the chairman of IPAC emerged to address journalists, giving the reason for their visit.
Also speaking, the senator representing Edo North, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, blamed the economic situation in the country on the previous administration.
The Vice President gave the audience that the Tinubu administration remained strongly committed to deepening democracy in the country, stating that all Nigerians must work together to nurture the nation’s democracy.
“Ours is a young nation, a young democracy and there has to be a sense of belonging, a sense of inclusivity by all component units in the federation,” Shettima was quoted in a statement by the Director Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola.
“The beauty of democracy is that it is about inclusivity, it is about give and take and as such the Tinubu administration is strongly committed to deepening our democratic values.”
Meanwhile, the vice president received a delegation of Google executives and commended the company for supporting President Tinubu’s initiative of providing one million digital jobs with a grant of N1.2 billion.
See the full statement by the VP’s office below:
STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE
TINUBU ADMINISTRATION REMAINS COMMITTED TO DEEPENING DEMOCRACY IN NIGERIA, SAYS VP SHETTIMA
· Receives IPAC at the Presidential Villa*
The Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima has assured that the Tinubu administration remains strongly committed to deepening democracy in the country, stating that all Nigerians must work together to nurture the nation’s democracy.
Vice President Shettima stated this Tuesday when he received on a courtesy visit some leaders of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
According to the Vice President, “ours is a young nation, a young democracy and there has to be a sense of belonging, a sense of inclusivity by all component units in the federation. The beauty of democracy is that it is about inclusivity, it is about give and take and as such the Tinubu administration is strongly committed to deepening our democratic values.”
While speaking to the delegation led by the National Chairman of IPAC, Engr. Yabaji Sani, the VP commended the role played by IPAC towards ensuring that there is stability in the polity.
VP Shettima said “IPAC deserves some commendation, we value you, IPAC keeps our democracy going, you deserves commendation. Honestly, I will strive to nurture and strengthen this relationship with the full confidence and backing of my principal.
The Vice President told the delegation that though the country was going through some challenges at this time, he was optimistic that given the policies and decisions that have been taken by the new administration, it is a matter of time that the country will soon overcome these economic challenges, especially those related to the removal of fuel subsidy.
He said the President has a lot of regards and empathy for Nigerians. “In the coming months, the economy will stabilize and Nigerians will come to appreciate the policies of the Tinubu administration. The government has a robust plan in the pipeline for addressing these economic challenges facing the country presently.”
Earlier in his remarks, Engr. Yahaya Sani congratulated the Tinubu administration on its inauguration and expressed the readiness of IPAC to support the new administration to move the country forward. He said that IPAC is for national unity, inclusivity and dialogue, adding that opposition parties need to contribute to the progress of the country. He affirmed his trust in the ability of President Tinubu to transform the country.
In the delegation of IPAC were Abba Kawo Ali, Ag. National Chairman, NNPP; Alhaji Shehu Masa Gabam, Chairman, SDP; Sylvester Ezeokenwa, National Chairman, APGA; Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, National Chairman, ADC; Barr. Okechukwu Osuoha, Deputy National Legal Adviser, PDP; Hajia Zainab Ibrahim, Assistant Secretary General, APC, among others.
Olusola Abiola
Director Information
Office of the Vice President
15th August, 2023