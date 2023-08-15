IPAC Throws Weight Behind Tinubu’s Government

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has thrown its weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying it supports the President’s economic policies.

IPAC Chairman Yabagi Sani said this in an interview with journalists after meeting with Vice-President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday.

Sani explained that irrespective of political party differences, the council recognises the efforts of the current administration in addressing the challenges confronting the nation.

After exchanging pleasantries, the meeting went behind closed doors and moments later, the chairman of IPAC emerged to address journalists, giving the reason for their visit.

Also speaking, the senator representing Edo North, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, blamed the economic situation in the country on the previous administration.

The Vice President gave the audience that the Tinubu administration remained strongly committed to deepening democracy in the country, stating that all Nigerians must work together to nurture the nation’s democracy.

“Ours is a young nation, a young democracy and there has to be a sense of belonging, a sense of inclusivity by all component units in the federation,” Shettima was quoted in a statement by the Director Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola.

“The beauty of democracy is that it is about inclusivity, it is about give and take and as such the Tinubu administration is strongly committed to deepening our democratic values.”

Meanwhile, the vice president received a delegation of Google executives and commended the company for supporting President Tinubu’s initiative of providing one million digital jobs with a grant of N1.2 billion.

See the full statement by the VP’s office below: